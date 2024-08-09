Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,116.67.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Wizz Air

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:WZZZY remained flat at $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 531. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70.

(Get Free Report)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.