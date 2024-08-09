Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans $0.77 Dividend

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7712 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.
Wolters Kluwer Price Performance
OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Wolters Kluwer Company Profile
