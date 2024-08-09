Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Plans $0.77 Dividend

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.7712 per share on Thursday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Wolters Kluwer Price Performance

OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $164.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,013. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $171.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its 200 day moving average is $158.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

