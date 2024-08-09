Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Raised to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.80.

WWW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,173. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently -43.01%.

In related news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,368 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter worth $2,563,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

