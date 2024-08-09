Worldcoin (WLD) 1-Day Volume Hits $114.18 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Worldcoin token can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002861 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $577.08 million and approximately $114.18 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,995,482 tokens. The official message board for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org/blog. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 330,438,401.7412984 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.75691816 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $144,246,791.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

