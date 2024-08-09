Wormhole (W) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

Wormhole (W) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 9th. Wormhole has a market capitalization of $530.53 million and $28.58 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole was first traded on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. Wormhole’s official website is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,577,873,594 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.2064957 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $33,129,251.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wormhole should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wormhole using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

