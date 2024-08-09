Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 712,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,171. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.
Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th.
About Orchid Island Capital
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Further Reading
