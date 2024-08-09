Worth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORC stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. The company had a trading volume of 712,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,171. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $425.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average of $8.46.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -271.70%.

ORC has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORC

About Orchid Island Capital

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.