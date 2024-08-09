Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Wrapped AVAX token can now be bought for approximately $21.71 or 0.00035837 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $141.98 million and $34.39 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 6,540,261 tokens. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,618,881.52545601. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 21.78669101 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1107 active market(s) with $53,182,107.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

