Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $91.50 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 761,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,755. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,291.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 7,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $559,679.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,107 shares in the company, valued at $315,006.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,254 shares of company stock worth $1,314,144 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,311,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,875,000 after purchasing an additional 581,909 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,192,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,992,000 after acquiring an additional 23,549 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,545,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,881,000 after acquiring an additional 543,488 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,227,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,646,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,293,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.