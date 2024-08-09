Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 2.2 %

Wynn Resorts stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 188,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,202. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $110.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WYNN. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

