Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Announces Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ XENE traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.70. The company had a trading volume of 399,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.33. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $50.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XENE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

