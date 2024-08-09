Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.1 %

KO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 2,198,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,460 shares of company stock valued at $575,312,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.