Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

KO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 2,198,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,029,107. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $295.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,979.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,460 shares of company stock valued at $575,312,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 154,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoge Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

