Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director April Underwood Sells 353 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director April Underwood sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $17,900.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,964,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Z. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

