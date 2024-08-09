Zillow Group’s (Z) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Z traded up $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $51.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,853,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,813. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.42. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $61.13.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $116,608.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,698,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $9,983,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after acquiring an additional 431,070 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

