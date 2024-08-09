Zillow Group’s (ZG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.27.

ZG opened at $47.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, Director Jay C. Hoag purchased 816,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.14 per share, with a total value of $35,239,599.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,185,540 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 over the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

