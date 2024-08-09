Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $107.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $112.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ZBH. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.67.

ZBH traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $108.08. 1,161,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200-day moving average of $118.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

