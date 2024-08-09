Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $108.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,161,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,015. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day moving average of $118.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.