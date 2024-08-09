ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $23.00.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of ZI opened at $8.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $19.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. ZoomInfo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $92,775.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. American Trust increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

