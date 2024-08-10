16,539 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Purchased by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,539 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 311.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after buying an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after buying an additional 851,867 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total value of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE DELL traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.55. 8,405,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,206,317. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.65. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The firm had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

