174,622 Shares in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Purchased by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 174,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $3,169,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.06. 1,751,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -75.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLD shares. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.64.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

