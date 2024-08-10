3,762 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
