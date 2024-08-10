5,632 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,446.7% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,569. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

