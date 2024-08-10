5,832 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NUMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 7,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.