5,832 Shares in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) Purchased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,149,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 272.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 62,949 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
BATS:NUMG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.84. 7,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The company has a market capitalization of $369.60 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.
