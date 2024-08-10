5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut 5N Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

5N Plus Trading Down 3.0 %

VNP traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of C$524.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. Also, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

