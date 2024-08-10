69,751 Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Acquired by Manning & Napier Advisors LLC

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,822,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HSY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $867,450 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hershey from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Hershey from $237.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

NYSE HSY traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.50. 1,267,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.04. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $227.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.31%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

