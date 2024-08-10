8,610 Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF) Acquired by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 105.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,219,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,936,000 after acquiring an additional 625,675 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 144.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 830,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 490,784 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 635,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares during the period. ODonnell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 229.2% in the fourth quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 622,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,160 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF by 256.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 580,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 417,860 shares during the period.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PSFF traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 44,879 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

