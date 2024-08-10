89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Raymond James

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on 89bio from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NASDAQ:ETNB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 394,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53. 89bio has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 89bio by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,766,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in 89bio by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,603,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,646,000 after buying an additional 3,688,241 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $62,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 89bio by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,975,000 after buying an additional 415,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in 89bio by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,209,000 after buying an additional 2,201,200 shares during the last quarter.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

