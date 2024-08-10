A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.67.

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $42.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 0.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total transaction of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $583,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,903.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 18,448 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $694,198.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,399,160.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,203. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

