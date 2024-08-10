ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Receives $36.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.
ABVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Laidlaw began coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of ABVX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 100,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,537. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $13.60.
ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.
