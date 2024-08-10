Accel Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.15% of Myomo worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Myomo by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 46,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,016 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Myomo by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 217,259 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Myomo news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.02. 294,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,489. Myomo, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.86 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Myomo in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Myomo from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

