Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

Get Invesco Building & Construction ETF alerts:

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PKB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $69.13. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,288. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $288.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.