Accel Wealth Management Increases Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.11% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,686,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
PKB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $69.13. 3,755 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,288. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $288.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.43.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.
