Accel Wealth Management Purchases 968 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.17% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,597. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.04. The firm has a market cap of $140.71 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

