Accel Wealth Management Sells 8,327 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Accel Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,327 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
Shares of DFAC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,201,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,659. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.43 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
