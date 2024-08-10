Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,652.01

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,652.01 ($33.89) and traded as high as GBX 2,668 ($34.10). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 2,662 ($34.02), with a volume of 257,630 shares changing hands.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 16.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.98. The firm has a market cap of £7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,409.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,627.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,653.99.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

