Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Up 4.3%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.23 and last traded at $134.23. Approximately 15,748,145 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 63,859,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.64. The stock has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

