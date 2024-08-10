Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Buys C$165,380.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00.
Aecon Group Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.54. The company had a trading volume of 284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.68.
Aecon Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARE
Aecon Group Company Profile
Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aecon Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.