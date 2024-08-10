Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Director Buys C$165,380.00 in Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,380.00.

Shares of TSE:ARE traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$17.54. The company had a trading volume of 284,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. Aecon Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$17.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

