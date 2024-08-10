Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.69

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.69 and traded as low as $185.14. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $185.14, with a volume of 6 shares trading hands.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.49.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

