Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Issues Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.00) EPS.

Agenus Stock Down 3.6 %

AGEN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Agenus has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AGEN. Baird R W cut Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

