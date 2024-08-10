Airbnb, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

ABNB stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.08. 4,764,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $110.38 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average is $151.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,000 after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at $30,919,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.95, for a total value of $17,532,750.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,914,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,278,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.