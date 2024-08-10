Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $467,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,998.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.18. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $129.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

