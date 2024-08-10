Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.
Akamai Technologies Stock Up 10.9 %
Shares of AKAM stock traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.51. 6,536,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.04. Akamai Technologies has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.
Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.
Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.
