Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 1,360,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,685,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

