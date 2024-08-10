Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.06-2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.8-931.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $923.75 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.060-2.070 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. William Blair upgraded shares of Alarm.com to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alarm.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.15. 752,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,830. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $77.29.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

