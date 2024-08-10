Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $8.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $128,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,525.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 36,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $367,367.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,816,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,130.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,554 shares of company stock worth $2,154,152 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 13.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 82,559 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

