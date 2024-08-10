Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

Altimmune Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. 2,545,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,680. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company has a market cap of $437.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

