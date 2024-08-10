Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Announces Earnings Results

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.02. 776,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,533. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $74.41 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

