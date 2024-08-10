American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXL shares. UBS Group upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.