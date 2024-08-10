American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE ARL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460. The company has a current ratio of 33.02, a quick ratio of 33.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. American Realty Investors has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $268.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Realty Investors stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. ( NYSE:ARL Free Report ) by 425.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in American Realty Investors were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

