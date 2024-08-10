Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.570-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,528,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMRX shares. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

