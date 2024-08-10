Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM) Trading Up 2.6%

Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:GERM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.60. 1,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.45.
Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a tier-weighted, narrow index of US-listed, global biotech companies that are engaged in the testing and treatments of infectious diseases. GERM was launched on Jun 17, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amplify Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.