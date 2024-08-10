Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.18), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.98 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Amplitude Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMPL traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.95. 766,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,830. The stock has a market cap of $968.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. Amplitude has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

Featured Articles

